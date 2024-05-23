4CFF May 23, 2024 In-Person Meeting (Improving the “What” and “Where” of Local Salmonid Distribution)

4CFF May 23, 2024 Program

6:00 - 6:45 The Wet Fly

6:45 - 7:30 Dinner

7:30 - 8:45 Program and Discussion

8:45 - 9:15 Club Business, Raffle, Fly Plate

This meeting is offered as an:

1) In-person dinner meeting (speaker in person)

2) In-person attendee, no dinner (speaker in person)

Use this invitation to choose Options 1 or 2 and to make any required payment. We are limited to the first 40 people to make in-person reservations.

Speaker: Steve Kopp

Topic: Improving the “What” and “Where” of Local Salmonid Distribution





Fourth Corner Fly Fisher’s own Steve Kopp is the local project coordinator for the Nooksack Basin environmental DNA (eDNA) project. Steve is a geographer, software designer, and environmental modeler who is passionate about wild native salmonids and conservation. The salmonids of his Midwestern youth were hatchery put-and-take in a park. After moving to California and fly fishing for Volcano Creek Golden Trout in their native watershed, and learning of many other native trout, his obsession was set. He moved to Washington in 2012 and became enamored with the native Bull Trout and Dolly Varden.

Throughout 2020-2022 volunteers from 4CFF, other local groups, and individuals collected 269 samples which were tested for 11 species. The purpose of the project was to document known locations of the diverse trout, salmon, and char species of our local streams. This information is used to improve existing species distribution maps and provides a snapshot in time of the watershed which can be compared for similar studies in the future.

This presentation will provide background information on the project, and the eDNA technique enabling us to map species without seeing them. The results of the study will be presented with interactive species maps and discussion of the results. If you’ve debated with friends what those fish are in Canyon Creek, wondered how far up some remote Nooksack tributary you might find a fish, or just wonder what’s out there, we now have answers.

The project collaborators are grateful for 4CFF’s early financial support and numerous volunteers which made this project possible.







