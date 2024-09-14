American Muslim Gastroenterologist Network (AMGIN) Memberships
Gastroenterology Attending
Free
Valid for one year
Full access to events, committee positions and the opportunity to run for elected positions. Membership fee is tax deductible.
Gastroenterology Fellow
Free
Valid for one year
Full access to events, committee positions and the opportunity to run for elected positions. Membership fee is tax deductible.
Resident/Medical Student/Other
Free
No expiration
Access to most organizational events, some committee positions. Unable to run for elected positions. Membership fee is tax deductible. Trainee membership is lifetime and does not need to be renewed annually. Trainees will re-apply for Fellow membership upon matching into a Gastroenterology training program.
