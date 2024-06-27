Spanish Brass

$32 Online, $35 at the door. Any previously purchased ticket will be honored for this concert. Tickets are also sold for this concert at Grass Roots Bookstore in Corvallis, or at Will Call by calling 240-601-8992.

$32 Online, $35 at the door. Any previously purchased ticket will be honored for this concert. Tickets are also sold for this concert at Grass Roots Bookstore in Corvallis, or at Will Call by calling 240-601-8992.

More details...