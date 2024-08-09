Logo
2024 Valley Connect 50/50 Raffle

Valley Connect is having a 50/50 raffle!


Valley Connect is dedicated to connecting staff within Valley Oaks Health 

and fostering a strong sense of community.

Profits from this and other fundraisers will directly support various initiatives.

  

Tickets are $1 each or buy 5 for $4!

The dealine to purchase tickets is August 9, 2024 by 4:30pm EST.

Drawing will be on August 12th; winner announced at 4pm EST.


Winner takes half the ticket sales, 

the other half goes to Valley Connect to help support our efforts.

