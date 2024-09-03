WORKSHOP Unlock Your Creativity with Our Spinner Ring Workshop by House of Metalworks

Dive into the art of jewelry making in our interactive spinner ring workshop. Led by Jill and her design team, this class offers a unique opportunity to craft your very own spinner ring featuring an interchangeable sterling silver base. You’ll explore various hammering and texturing techniques to create distinctive patterns and designs that reflect your personal style.

Dive into the art of jewelry making in our interactive spinner ring workshop. Led by Jill and her design team, this class offers a unique opportunity to craft your very own spinner ring featuring an interchangeable sterling silver base. You’ll explore various hammering and texturing techniques to create distinctive patterns and designs that reflect your personal style.

More details...