Membership 2024-2025

Gamma Alpha Beta Zeta Chapter

2024-2025 Membership Dues

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, the chapter meeting voted that Gamma Alpha Beta Zeta Chapter dues for 2024-2025 will be $250.00. Payment fee per membership for GABZ is listed below.





Life Members

Dues: $250.00

Late Fee after 8/31/2024: $17.50









Graduate Members

Dues:$250.00

Late Fee after 8/31/2024:$17.50





New Graduated (First 2yrs)

Dues: $100.00

Late Fee after 8/31/2024 $17.50





PLEASE NOTE:

Sorors are required to pay National, Regional, and State Dues directly through the Fonteva website-Zeta Member Services Portal (zetamemberservices.org).





According to our International Constitution and Bylaws, Newly revised 11th edition, adopted on July 22, 2022 states in

****Article VIII, Section I, *****

Annual chapter taxes, membership dues, and Life Member fees are due during the month of July for the related sorority year.

a. Failure to pay Financial Obligation by August 31st of the related sorority year results in a member no longer being in Good Standing.







