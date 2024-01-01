BEACON RESCUE KICKOFF CELEBRATION - FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND CAMP OUT





Come join the founding Beacon Rescue team over Father's Day weekend to celebrate our organization's kickoff. Explore the outdoors and connect with the Beacon community through camping, skills training exercises, fireside chats, and lots of adventurous fun.





This is a family-friendly event. All children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.





Breakfast and drinking water included in individual ticket price.





Camping supplies and personal gear not provided.





Rural camping site includes port-a-potty and limited generator access for charging cell phones and wifi access.





All registrations are a 100% tax deductible donation to Beacon Rescue.