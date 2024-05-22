Connect for C.A.R.E

Challenge yourself with a 1-month online program with certified physical trainer Ashley (Instagram: @fit.w.ash_).
The package includes 4 weekly workouts, an updated weekly meal plan, and online support to help you meet your fitness goals.
Autographed Brent Celek Eagles Jersey
$440
Starting bid
Autographed Authentic NFL Jersey by Brent Celek. Retired Eagles Tight End. Super Bowl 52 Champion. Professionally Framed 60 x40.
Private Photography Session
$130
Starting bid
1-hour private photography session with 30 fully edited images, raw images, one outfit/ 1-2 locations with Visuals by JonDopee.
Philadelphia/Montgomery County/Delaware County area only.
Private Chef Experience for 2 w/Airbnb Stay
$500
Starting bid
Get ready for a beautiful evening for two with a private chef experience at Platinum 63 Properties Airbnb in Philadelphia.
Value: $800
Autographed Malcolm Jenkins Framed Photo
$260
Starting bid
An autographed framed photo of NFL retired Safety- Malcolm Jenkins. Super Bowl 44 & 52 Champion
Winery Experience for 2
$80
Starting bid
Welcome to the Cyrenity Sips Winery Wine Cocktail Experience Series! Join us each month to craft a new wine cocktail using Cyrenity Sips Winery's fine wines and Pennsylvania distilled spirits. Guests will also have the opportunity to bottle, cork, and label their creations to enjoy at home. This exciting series takes place on the third Thursday of every month. Valued at $45 per person.
Located in Hatboro, PA.
ShyDiva Cori Barrel Bag
$105
Starting bid
The black-owned Shydiva Co cori barrel bag in lychee grain yellow leather features a sturdy top handle and a wide detachable shoulder strap. Its cylinder-like shape makes it easy to fit all your essentials.
100% premium vegan leather
Dimensions: 21 x 11 cm
Strap drop: 53 cm (adjustable)
Gold-toned hardware
Dust bag included
Daily Dressings Exotic Choker
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy this sleek Herringbone Choker by Daily Dressings. Crafted from stainless steel with an 18K gold finish.
Width: 4mm
Hypoallergenic
Water Resistant
Tarnish Free
(3) Three-Day Meal Plans
$90
Starting bid
Don't miss out on Honey Bee's cooking! She is offering (3) vouchers for three-day meal plans- dedicated to making life a little bit easier!
Nine meals in total.
Philadelphia area only
Instagram: @honeybees_cooking
