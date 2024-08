2024 Summer Art Camp

Wednesday, July 17 & Thursday, July 18 (Grades 3-5)

9-10:30 a.m.–Clay Sculpting

10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.–3D Drawing/Plein Air

12:15-1:15 p.m.-Lunch

1:15-2:45 p.m.–Illustrated Self

3-4:30 p.m.–Artist Inspiration/Abstract Design









Monday, July 29 & Wednesday, July 31 (Grades 6-12)

9-10:30 a.m.–Drawing B&W Still Life

10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.–Paper Marbling / Design Basics

12:15-1:15 p.m.-Lunch

1:15-2:45 p.m.–Polymer Clay

3-4:30 p.m.–Printmaking







Tuesday, July 30 & Thursday, August 1 (Grades 6-12)

9-10:30 a.m.–Drawing from Life; Portrait/Figure

10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.–Art History / Acrylic Glazing

12:15-1:15 p.m.-Lunch

1:15-2:45 p.m.–Book Making

3-4:30 p.m.–Open Studio



Friday, August 2 9 am-4:30 pm (Grades 6-12) **NEW THIS YEAR**

9-10:30 a.m.--Alcohol Ink

10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.--Plein Air

12:15-1:15 p.m.-Lunch

1:15-2:45 p.m.-Watercolor

3-4:30 p.m.–Open Studio









Pricing (Grades 3-5)

Week Prior (July 7 - July 13) – $140 for 2 days, $70 per day

Within the Week (July 14 forward) – $170 for 2 days, $85 per day





Pricing (Grades 6-12)

Week Prior (July 7 - July 13) – $200 per week, $85 per day

Within the Week (July 14 forward) – $225 per week, $100 per day