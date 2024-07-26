RPSI Recreational League 3rd Session - Fall 2024

No refunds or credits.
2.5 - means you have limited experience playing pickleball, you can keep a short rally on the pickleball court, and you have a basic understanding of the rules of pickleball (particularly, if you can keep the score properly). You can generally hit forehands and backhands, serves, and returns but lack consistency and control. You are able to approach the non-volley zone and hit volleys, and attempt to dink but still need improvement.
Men's League 2.5 - WAITLIST
Free
Select this ONLY if the league session you are interested in is full, and you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the 2.5 Men's League?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.
Select this ONLY if the league session you are interested in is full, and you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the 2.5 Men's League?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.
Women's League 2.5
$40
Session selection is on the next page. PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE SESSION per registration in your skill level.
No refunds or credits.
Women's League 2.5 - WAITLIST
Free
Select this ONLY if the league session you are interested in is full, and you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the 2.5 Women's League?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.
Select this ONLY if the league session you are interested in is full, and you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the 2.5 Women's League?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.
No refunds or credits.
3.0 - means you have experience playing pickleball, have a consistent serve and return medium-paced balls reliably. You are able to make all basic strokes but lack control when placing the ball. You attempt lobs and dinks with limited success. You sustain a short volley session at the net. You have a clear understanding of the rules of pickleball and can keep the score properly. You can adjust to differing ball speeds.
Men's League 3.0 - WAITLIST
Free
Select this ONLY if the league session you are interested in is full, and you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the 3.0 Men's Leagues?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster. 3.0 - means you have experience playing pickleball, have a consistent serve and return medium-paced balls reliably. You are able to make all basic strokes but lack control when placing the ball. You attempt lobs and dinks with limited success. You sustain a short volley session at the net. You have a clear understanding of the rules of pickleball and can keep the score properly. You can adjust to differing ball speeds.
Select this ONLY if the league session you are interested in is full, and you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the 3.0 Men's Leagues?
Women's League 3.0
$40
Session selection is on the next page. PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE SESSION per registration in your skill level.
3.0 - means you have experience playing pickleball, have a consistent serve and return medium-paced balls reliably. You are able to make all basic strokes but lack control when placing the ball. You attempt lobs and dinks with limited success. You sustain a short volley session at the net. You have a clear understanding of the rules of pickleball and can keep the score properly. You can adjust to differing ball speeds.
Women's League 3.0 - WAITLIST
Free
Select this ONLY if the league session you are interested in is full, and you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the 3.0 Women's Leagues?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.
Select this ONLY if the league session you are interested in is full, and you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the 3.0 Women's Leagues?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.
No refunds or credits.
3.5 - means you are an experienced player with medium-control and placement of the ball including lobs and dinks. You can play consistently at the non-volley zone. You anticipate your opponent’s shots and attempt more shot variety. You can place the serve deep into the court. You have a full understanding of the rules and know how to correct the score.
Men's League 3.5 - WAITLIST
Free
Select this ONLY if the league session you are interested in is full, and you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the 3.5 Men's Leagues?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.
Select this ONLY if the league session you are interested in is full, and you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the 3.5 Men's Leagues?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.
Women's League 3.5
$40
Session selection is on the next page. PLEASE SELECT ONLY ONE SESSION per registration in your skill level.
3.5 - means you are an experienced player with medium-control and placement of the ball including lobs and dinks. You can play consistently at the non-volley zone. You anticipate your opponent’s shots and attempt more shot variety. You can place the serve deep into the court. You have a full understanding of the rules and know how to correct the score.
Women's League 3.5 - WAITLIST
Free
Select this ONLY if the league session you are interested in is full, and you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the 3.5 Women's Leagues?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.
Select this ONLY if the league session you are interested in is full, and you want to be on our WAITLIST in the event we decide to add additional days/times or courts to the 3.5 Women's Leagues?
IF so, please select "1" and enter your information on the next page to be included on the WAITLIST. Payment is not required until you are contacted that you have been added to the league roster.
