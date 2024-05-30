Postcarding on May 30, 2024 (1)

Florida politicians recently passed a 6-week abortion ban. In response, an alliance of

grassroots organizations succeeded in getting a ballot measure on the November 2024

ballot to protect abortion rights.





If passed, the “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion,” also known

as "Amendment 4,” would block politicians from passing laws that prohibit, delay, or

restrict abortion access.





We will be writing postcards to Florida voters to educate them about Amendment 4 and

urging them to vote YES in November. Join us on Thursday, May 30th from 2 to 4pm at

The Consulate, 519 Columbus Avenue between 85th and 86th Streets.