P.E.O. Chapter EV "Dancing In The Daisies" Quilt Raffle
Chapter EV Custom Quilt Raffle Ticket
$10
Don't miss out on this opportunity to win a beautiful custom quilt and help support our goal of helping women reach for the stars through our scholarship fund!
The more tickets you buy, the greater your chance of winning!
Don't miss out on this opportunity to win a beautiful custom quilt and help support our goal of helping women reach for the stars through our scholarship fund!
The more tickets you buy, the greater your chance of winning!
Chapter EV Custom Quilt Raffle - 3 Tickets
$25
This includes 3 tickets
Save on this 3 ticket bundle and increase your chance of winning!
Save on this 3 ticket bundle and increase your chance of winning!
Add a donation for P.E.O. Sisterhood International Chapter EV-AZ
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!