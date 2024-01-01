Happy Hour Fundraiser Sponsorship

The happy hour masquerade event brings together influencers, educators, and leaders from the region. Set in a stunning venue, the occasion will showcase exquisite wine, premium charcuterie, experienced sommeliers, and wine stewards to enlighten guests about each wine. Moreover, a Silent Auction will feature unique charcuterie boards crafted and signed by our president, Catisha Toney. This sophisticated gathering offers guests the chance to relax, savor exceptional wine, and contribute to students' success.