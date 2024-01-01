RPSI Women's League Last Minute Registration (Non-Members)

General Information





Up to eight RPSI members (per skill level) can play in this league. No refunds or credits will be given after this date.

Be sure to register in your skill level . 2.5 - means you have limited experience playing pickleball, you can keep a short rally on the pickleball court, and you have a basic understanding of the rules of pickleball (particularly, if you can keep the score properly). You can generally hit forehands and backhands, serves, and returns but lack consistency and control. You are able to approach the non-volley zone and hit volleys, and attempt to dink but still need improvement. 3.0 - means you have experience playing pickleball, have a consistent serve and return medium-paced balls reliably. You are able to make all basic strokes but lack control when placing the ball. You attempt lobs and dinks with limited success. You sustain a short volley session at the net. You have a clear understanding of the rules of pickleball and can keep the score properly. You can adjust to differing ball speeds. 3.5 - means you are an experienced player with medium-control and placement of the ball including lobs and dinks. You can play consistently at the non-volley zone. You anticipate your opponent’s shots and attempt more shot variety. You can place the serve deep into the court. You have a full understanding of the rules and know how to correct the score. 4.0+ - means you are an experienced player with consistent control of all strokes, and placement of shots. You can play aggressively at the non-volley zone and return fast, hard volleys. You can use the dink and drop shot successfully and occasionally force errors when serving. You can use spin with success and demonstrate 3rd shot strategies. You can adjust your game style to account for opponent’s strengths/weaknesses. Moves effectively with your partner, easily switching sides and communicates when required.

Obviously, we cannot control the weather; however, we will offer extended play within the two weeks at the end of this session if needed.

Please bring your own paddle and balls.

What is "Recreational League" play?

A recreational league is a group of pickleball players that play in organized matches throughout a predetermined period of time. Two courts will be reserved for each skill level for six weeks. There is a maximum of eight players per skill level, four per court. You will play seven games, each with a different partner and against a different pair of opponents (this is referred to as a Round Robin). All games are played to 11 (win by 2). Each league will be monitored by a "League Captain" for their skill level. This is for recreational purposes only, no standings will be recorded and no medals awarded.





What is a league captain?

Captains are expected to inform their players concerning all rules and regulations prior to the first game and as many times thereafter as necessary to make sure that no violations will occur. Captains are expected to inform their players of scheduled games, schedule changes, and make-ups. Captains are responsible for filling vacancies from the sub list. Captains are responsible for the conduct of their team members and any team spectators at all times, including prior to, during, and after completion of the game. Captains are responsible for assigning a number for each player at the beginning of each six week session. This number is used to determine who each person plays per game. Captains are responsible to call the League Manager and submit another co-captain contact name if it is known that the captain will be unavailable during a certain period of time. If no one commits to being a team captain, the League Manager will assign one player from each level prior to the first session





