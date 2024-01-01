Venezuelan Night

Frontier Church Longmont (A branch of Frontier Church Carbon Valley) will be hosting a fundraising dinner to support the Daniel family who are Asylum seekers from Venezuela. They will be sharing food from their home country and they will be sharing their story of leaving Venezuela and seeking asylum here in the United States.



All funds raised will go to the Daniel family to help them settle in and get their feet under them while they go through the asylum process. Come for a night of fellowship and food!