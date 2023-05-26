2024 ACYOA General Assembly and Sports Weekend - Community Banquet Tickets

General Assembly and Sports Weekend 2024 Banquet Dinner Registration is officially open!





We are so excited to share everything Chicago has to offer with our fellow ACYOA Members, and we are just excited to share the weekend with our family of Armenians here in the Chicagoland community. We have a packed weekend planned, and we look forward to seeing our community come watch sports throughout the day Saturday and Sunday, partake in Divine Liturgy on Sunday, and join us for the banquet and dance Sunday Evening.





Entertainment by Shant Massoyan & Raffi Massoyan of Yerakouyn Band, and DJ M-Kay!





Food will be served buffet-style, with vegetarian and vegan options available.

Cash bar will be provided.





As a reminder, this form is the official RSVP for the Banquet Dinner/Dance on Sunday. Sports throughout the day Saturday and Sunday are open to the community without RSVP.





Details regarding the Banquet Dinner:

Location: Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel

Date: Sunday May 26th, 2023

Time: 7:30pm - 1:30am









We'll be releasing more information as the weekend draws nearer, so stay tuned on Instagram and Facebook (@acyoagasw), and check your emails as we release more event information in the coming weeks!





If you have any questions, please reach out to [email protected] . We look forward to seeing you soon!