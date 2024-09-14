Julie’s Girls Club: Queer Paint n Sip

14 Sept. 2024 | 4pm

Raindate: 15 Sept.





KinoSaito is proud to welcome Julie’s Girls Club for an outdoor paint and sip in our garden! BYOB or grab a latte from our coffee bar before an art instructor leads you on a creative journey. This activity is meant to be a social mixer so come make some new friends!





Julie's Girls Club is a queer community organization that is for the shes, gays, theys and allies meaning all gender identities and sexual orientations are welcome! We all know it can be quite difficult to meet new people as an adult, and especially in settings that are not centered around alcohol. That is why we have created this all-inclusive and introvert-friendly club bringing you activity-based friendship-making events! No more cliques, no more barriers, no more hiding.