Easter Crafting Workshop - Create Your Own Pysanka Lawn Sign





Date & Time: Saturday, 23 March 2024, at 11:30 AM

Location: 445 Washington St, Santa Clara, CA





Join us for a family-friendly Easter Crafting Workshop where participants of all ages will have the unique opportunity to create their own Pysanka-inspired lawn sign! Dive into the vibrant world of Ukrainian Easter egg design in this hands-on session, perfect for kids and adults alike. With only 10 spaces available, this exclusive workshop offers personalized attention and a cozy creative atmosphere.





Ticket Price: Free

Capacity: Limited to 10 participants – secure your spot early!

Age Group: For kids of all ages





Additional Info: All materials will be provided. Just bring your creativity and get ready to welcome Easter with your handmade Pysanka lawn sign!





Don't miss out on this unique crafting experience to add a touch of Ukrainian tradition to your Easter celebration. Grab your tickets today!