Bubbles & Bow-ties End of year Banquet 2024

Our elegant end of year banquet event will be a night you won't want to miss!
Dinner, Awards, Dancing and FUN awaits you as we
gather to celebrate the end of a successful season.
Doors open at 6:00pm
Dinner served at 6:30pn
Cash bar: Options include mocktails for all and beer/wine with proof of age 21 or older.
Ticket price includes dinner & entrance into the event for night of fun.
Ticket required for all in attendance
Each Dancer may purchase up to 3 tickets (due to limited space)
**12 years and younger must be accompanied by ticketed parental figure