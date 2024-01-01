🥃🍷Second Wine and Whiskey Night Hosted by Westchase Rotary Club & Waterchase Wine Club

Cheers to Charity: Wine & Whiskey Night Returns! 🎉





Join us for our 2nd Wine & Whiskey Night hosted by the Waterchase WINE Club and the Tampa Westchase Rotary Club! 🍷🥃 Both men and women are invited to join in the fun! We're thrilled to welcome Amazing Love Ministries as our special guest and spread the word about their incredible mission in the Tampa Bay community. 💙♥️ All proceeds will directly support this wonderful cause.





Get ready for a night of fun, fellowship, and a fully stocked whiskey and wine bar! We'll have light appetizers; feel free to bring a dish to share. We'll also collect gently used or new blankets and socks for the charity.





Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Come join the party with a purpose! Let's make a difference while having a blast. We can't wait to see you there! Cheers! 🎉🥂