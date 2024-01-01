Logo
4th Corner Fly Fishers
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Casting with 4th Corner Fly Fishers Spring 2024

Cornwall Park, Bellingham, WA 98225, USA

 When:

Saturday, April 27

10:00 am - 12:00 pm


Where:

Take the southern entrance off of Meridian to the grass by the Cornwall Park Pickle ball Courts.

The address is:

3100 Vallette St, Bellingham WA 98225


Who:

8-10 Casters 

Free to club members/candidates

$10 for pubic (non-club members)


What: (Agenda)

        • Run-through: FCSD (Fly Casting Skills Development)
        • Workshop Lessons: Roll Cast, Belgian Cast, How to Practice at Home
        • Individual Instructional Support with own rod


Gear for Lesson:

        • Provided: Club owned 5 wt Redington rods, yarn flies
        • Bring: Protective eye ware, hat, and 5-6 wt rod. Your rod for individual instruction support to master skills with a 7.5' 0X-1X leader on a 32'+ head dry line.


SIGN UP by contacting an instructor and/or with questions.


***Fly Fishers International Certified Casting Instructors:

Marion Hiller  [email protected]

Frank Koterba   [email protected]

 is more information ...

common:freeFormsBy