Casting with 4th Corner Fly Fishers Spring 2024

When:
Saturday, April 27
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Where:
Take the southern entrance off of Meridian to the grass by the Cornwall Park Pickle ball Courts.
The address is:
3100 Vallette St, Bellingham WA 98225
Who:
8-10 Casters
Free to club members/candidates
$10 for pubic (non-club members)
What: (Agenda)
- Run-through: FCSD (Fly Casting Skills Development)
- Workshop Lessons: Roll Cast, Belgian Cast, How to Practice at Home
- Individual Instructional Support with own rod
Gear for Lesson:
- Provided: Club owned 5 wt Redington rods, yarn flies
- Bring: Protective eye ware, hat, and 5-6 wt rod. Your rod for individual instruction support to master skills with a 7.5' 0X-1X leader on a 32'+ head dry line.
SIGN UP by contacting an instructor and/or with questions.
***Fly Fishers International Certified Casting Instructors:
Marion Hiller [email protected]
Frank Koterba [email protected]
