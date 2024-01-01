Casting with 4th Corner Fly Fishers Spring 2024

When:

Saturday, April 27

10:00 am - 12:00 pm





Where:

Take the southern entrance off of Meridian to the grass by the Cornwall Park Pickle ball Courts.

The address is:

3100 Vallette St, Bellingham WA 98225





Who:

8-10 Casters

Free to club members/candidates

$10 for pubic (non-club members)





What: (Agenda)

Run-through: FCSD (Fly Casting Skills Development)







Workshop Lessons: Roll Cast, Belgian Cast, How to Practice at Home







Individual Instructional Support with own rod





Gear for Lesson:

Provided: Club owned 5 wt Redington rods, yarn flies







Bring: Protective eye ware, hat, and 5-6 wt rod. Your rod for individual instruction support to master skills with a 7.5' 0X-1X leader on a 32'+ head dry line.





SIGN UP by contacting an instructor and/or with questions.





***Fly Fishers International Certified Casting Instructors:

Marion Hiller [email protected]

Frank Koterba [email protected]

is more information ...