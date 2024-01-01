Logo
Agape Church for the Soul Mind and Body
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Ayni Appreciation Ceremony

Welcome and thank you for your commitment to our community! 


You have successfully completed the initial steps of your registration. To finalize your registration, please proceed with a contribution of $100. This donation not only supports our shared mission but also secures your place within our circle, allowing us to continue offering enriching events and resources. 


Complete your donation today and join us in our dedication to spiritual growth and collective well-being. Thank you for your generosity and participation!

common:freeFormsBy