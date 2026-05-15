Life Center Stage

Hosted by

Life Center Stage

About this event

Wellness in the Park @Smith Field Park

US-46

Parsippany, NJ 07054, USA

General Admission
$20

Your ticket purchase provides more than just a perfect afternoon of self-care; it directly funds our community wellness workshops and creative social programs. These initiatives are offered to everyone free of charge and are designed to foster personal growth and a sense of belonging.

Thank you for your donation and for helping us make a difference. We look forward to seeing you in the park!

Add a donation for Life Center Stage

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!