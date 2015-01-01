RFIS PTO
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
dashboard:common.confirm
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSite
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.and
donationForm:userAgreement.termOfService
donationForm:userAgreement.apply
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.end
RFIS PTO Spring Plant and Flower Sale
ORDERS DUE BY FRIDAY APRIL 19th!
We are partnering with J&
J
Landscaping (
143 NJ-31 S, Flemington, NJ
)
to bring you beautiful spring plants and flowers!
Pickup will be at J&J on Friday, Saturday and Sunday May 3rd - 5th. This is also their Spring Sale weekend, so when you pick up your orders, you can take advantage of 30% off of Trees, Shrubs, and Perennials.
If you mention RFIS at checkout, 15% of your purchases will be donated back to the PTO.
common:freeFormsBy