RFIS PTO Spring Plant and Flower Sale

J

143 NJ-31 S, Flemington, NJ

) to bring you beautiful spring plants and flowers!

Pickup will be at J&J on Friday, Saturday and Sunday May 3rd - 5th. This is also their Spring Sale weekend, so when you pick up your orders, you can take advantage of 30% off of Trees, Shrubs, and Perennials.

If you mention RFIS at checkout, 15% of your purchases will be donated back to the PTO.