Logo
RFIS PTO
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

RFIS PTO Spring Plant and Flower Sale

ORDERS DUE BY FRIDAY APRIL 19th!


We are partnering with J&J Landscaping (143 NJ-31 S, Flemington, NJ) to bring you beautiful spring plants and flowers! 
 
Pickup will be at J&J on Friday, Saturday and Sunday May 3rd - 5th. This is also their Spring Sale weekend, so when you pick up your orders,  you can take advantage of 30% off of Trees, Shrubs, and Perennials. 

If you mention RFIS at checkout, 15% of your purchases will be donated back to the PTO.  




common:freeFormsBy