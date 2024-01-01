J.S. Bach: St John's Passion at the Baltimore Basilica

We invite you to experience the profound musical journey of J.S. Bach's St. John Passion on Palm Sunday at the Baltimore Basilica, America's First Cathedral. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon where Bach's intricate composition unfolds, blending expressive arias, chorales, and choruses to recount the story of Christ's Passion.

Led by Baltimore Basilica Music Director Samuel F. Rowe and performed by the Basilica's Schola Cantorum and Three Notch'd Ensemble, this concert promises to stir your soul with its poignant melodies and intricate harmonies. Whether you're a longtime admirer of classical music or exploring it for the first time, Bach's St. John Passion offers an immersive experience that resonates with every spirit.

Experience the power of Bach's masterful storytelling firsthand — purchase your tickets now and be part of this musical masterpiece that continues to inspire audiences worldwide.