Salute to Souldiers Inc. Presents- 12 W-HEALTHY CHALLENGE: Empowering Veterans and Military Personnel for Fitness and Financial Prosperity

Salute To SOULdiers Inc. is proud to present a comprehensive 12-W-HEALTHY CHALLENGE designed to empower veterans, active members, servicemen and women transitioning into or out of service, and their families. We invite participants who are looking to challenge themselves in fitness and finance goals. This challenge is for individuals looking to achieve fitness gains that include fat loss, muscle gain, and total body transformation.

Our financial curriculum aims to strategically develop a financial plan utilizing military compensation benefit, including disability, education, home loans, and housing allowances. Participants will gain valuable insights and skills to achieve financial security and build a prosperous future.





Package includes:

1 on 1 Initial Participant Assessment

Pre and Post Measurables for Fitness and Finance

1 HR Financial Wellness Training (Scheduled 2 days a week)

1 HR Elite Group Fitness Training (Schedule 2-3 days a week)