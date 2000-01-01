Vision of Rhythm: Bharatnatyam Benefit

Join us for an enchanting evening of classical Indian dance at our Bharatnatyam performance, dedicated to raising funds for the Sightsavers Organization. This captivating event will feature skilled artists showcasing the intricate movements, expressive storytelling, and vibrant costumes of one of India's oldest and most revered dance forms. Support a noble cause, as all proceeds will go towards combating avoidable blindness and promoting equal opportunities for children, orphans, and visually impaired adults. Experience the beauty and artistry of Bharatnatyam while making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need. Please make an additional donation to Sightsavers.



Sightsavers works in more than 30 countries to prevent avoidable blindness and fight for the rights of people with disabilities, including Bangladesh and India. They treat eye conditions such as cataracts and tackle debilitating diseases, many of which cause sight loss. They also advocate for the rights of people with visual impairments and other disabilities and help to improve local health services so they are sustainable.