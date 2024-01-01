Trash-A-Thon Raffle Tickets

Tickets! Tickets! Get your raffle tickets here! We've got some awesome prizes that could be yours this year!





The 2024 Trash-A-Thon raffle items that you could win are:

One week's worth of Giant groceries: A $250 gift card to Giant Foods

Summer fun at Six Flags: 4 admission tickets to Six Flags America

Upgrade your bike at College Park Bicycles: A $250 gift certificate to College Park Bicycles

Get fit at OpenBarre: A free 6-week intro class package at OpenBarre

Treats from Trader Joe's: Bring home a bag of the best goodies from Trader Joe's College Park

Tickets to the Aquarium: 2 admission tickets to the National Aquarium

Mother's Day raffle basket: In this basket, you'll find a beautiful Kendra Scott necklace, you can get flowers and ingredients for a Mother's day dinner with a $70 Riverdale Park Farmer's Market gift certificate, and a gift card to Vigilante Coffee

Wegmans family fun kit: Bring home a variety of activities and treats courtesy of Wegmans





Folks who get their tickets before Friday, 4/19 @ 9AM will get discounted raffle tickets. You can also purchase raffle tickets on Trash-A-Thon day at the regular rate.





You can pickup all pre-purchased raffle tickets at the registration table upon your arrival to the Trash-A-Thon Bash.