Break-a-Leg Ads: Encourage a Cast or Crew Member! (2024)

Do you want to give a special shout-out to a member of the cast? Want to wish your actress or actor well, or tell them how proud you are of them? Want to thank one (or all) of the adult volunteers?





If so, use this form to place a Break-a-Leg Ad in the playbill (that's the fancy name for the printed program you get as you walk into the theater). Just pick how big you want your Break-a-Leg Ad to be. Then, on the next page, tell us who it's for and what you want your Break-a-Leg Ad to say. You can purchase Break-a-Leg Ads for as many members of the cast, crew, or adult volunteers as you'd like!





If you want your ad to include a photo, send the image to [email protected] and we'll print it with your message.

Break-a-Leg Example Ads















