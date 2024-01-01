DopaMind Tennis and Pickleball Charity Event

You're invited to a special fundraiser event at Porter Valley Country Club on June 1st from 3-6pm! Join us for an afternoon of tennis and pickleball, featuring instruction with pros and mixer-style play. From 3-5pm, sharpen your skills on the court, then stick around for a silent auction from 5-6pm.





This event is in support of DopaMind, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids navigate the digital age and empower them to create healthy relationships with technology through school programs and original content. Every ticket sold will provide free digital wellness education for two underprivileged kids. Don't miss this opportunity to play for a cause and make a difference!