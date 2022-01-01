A Elevated Raffle: Mothers Day Edition

Mother's Day Self Care Themed Raffle





This year to fundraise for our annual Juneteenth event and our holiday drive we will be hosting a series of raffles with bundles of goodies!





The Self care raffle prizes include:

EV T-shirt

1 Gold Heart shaped necklace from The Langley Co.

30 min free Photoshoot with Phylinese Brooks of UBX3 Photography

Free Brow Service from Alana Paige of Alana Rena Artistry

Self care basket filled with:

Waterproof speaker

Face masks

Lashes

Skin cream

Body lotion

Herbal bath salts

Hair towel

Plush headband

Skin Scrubbing brush

Body oil

Lip mask

Candy and treats








