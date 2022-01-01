A Elevated Raffle: Mothers Day Edition

Mother's Day Self Care Themed Raffle
This year to fundraise for our annual Juneteenth event and our holiday drive we will be hosting a series of raffles with bundles of goodies!
The Self care raffle prizes include:
EV T-shirt
1 Gold Heart shaped necklace from The Langley Co.
30 min free Photoshoot with Phylinese Brooks of UBX3 Photography
Free Brow Service from Alana Paige of Alana Rena Artistry
Self care basket filled with:
Waterproof speaker
Face masks
Lashes
Skin cream
Body lotion
Herbal bath salts
Hair towel
Plush headband
Skin Scrubbing brush
Body oil
Lip mask
Candy and treats