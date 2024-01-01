In partnership with New Village Arts Theater, The Shine Project Foundation presents, Discovery Arts. This Shine event takes place at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Theater in Downtown Carlsbad Village on April 28 from 10am-12pm. This is a free fun day of art exploration with hands-on arts and crafts with peer and community volunteers, live music, movement, and local resource vendors. You must RSVP to participate. If you are interested in showcasing your talent, you can do it here and or would like to be vendor, email me at [email protected]





#goodtimesgreatcause

#togetherweallshine

#helpingchildrenwithspecialneedsshine

#letscreate







