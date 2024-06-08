Trifecta of Conservation - MIWA Member Only Tour and Field Trip

Trifecta of Conservation Learning: MIWA Member’s Field Trip & Tour

Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 9am to 1pm

Merritt Island Wildlife Association members are invited to an exclusive tour and hands-on field trip featuring three local conservation organizations (Sea & Shoreline, Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, and Brevard Zoo). The trip will include program introductions, updates on current research & conservation projects, and hands-on activities. This is a unique opportunity to visit a working laboratory, observe seagrass restoration in action, and learn about dolphin biology. Our presenters will share their passion for the fascinating world of marine mammals, the importance of seagrass restoration, and the ongoing efforts to revitalize lagoon shorelines. This immersive experience is perfect for anyone curious about protecting our precious Indian River Lagoon ecosystem.

0900 Meet at IRL Restorative Aquaculture Station, 8510 S. Hwy A1A, MLB Beach

0900-1000 Sea & Shoreline tour, brief introduction to the Station and an overview of future plans

1000-1015 Travel to HSWRI Coastal Research & Rescue Center, 4020 S. Hwy A1A, MLB Beach

1015-1030 Restroom break

1030-1200 Rotate two groups through HSWRI Marina Mammal introduction/activity and Brevard Zoo seagrass nursery. Each group will spend approximately 40 minutes touring the station and participating in activities, then switch to the other area.

1200-1300 Lunch on site with Q&A with the presenters. Restore Our Shores program highlights.