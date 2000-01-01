**🛹 Skate for Success Raffle: Ride Like a Pro Edition 🛹**





Get ready to roll in style with our **Skate for Success Raffle: Ride Like a Pro Edition**! This isn't just any raffle – it's your chance to win a **one-of-a-kind skatepark golf cart**, custom-built and graced by the daring stunts of the legendary pro skateboarder, **Aaron "Jaws" Homoki**!





Imagine cruising around in a golf cart that's not only a functional ride but also a piece of skateboarding history. Every ticket you buy brings you closer to owning this unique piece of art that's been skated on by a true icon of the sport.





**Ticket Price**: $20 each





**Grand Prize**: A brand new Kandi custom-built skatepark golf cart, featuring:

- Unique design elements inspired by the skateboarding world.

- A history of being skated by Aaron "Jaws" Homoki – feel the adrenaline with every ride!

- Autographed by "Jaws" himself, making it a collector's dream.





**Drawing Date**: [Insert Date Here]





**Location**: [Insert Location Here]





**Proceeds**: proceeds will support our After-School Skateboard Program, teaching kids valuable life lessons like perseverance and determination through skateboarding.





**How to Enter**: Secure your tickets at [Insert Location or Website Here]. Each entry not only inches you closer to the grand prize but also helps us inspire the next generation of skaters.





Don't miss out on this epic opportunity to own a piece of skateboarding legacy while supporting a cause that builds character and skills in our youth. Let's kick-push our way to a better future, one ticket at a time!









---