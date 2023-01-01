NSD Youth Leaders Summit 2023

A two day gathering of youth pastors, leaders and their teams to connect, learn and simply worship Jesus together.
Dates: October 13th - 14th
Location: 5851 E Wallings Rd, Broadview Heights OH 44147
Ticket Information:
General Admission: 49$
Early Bird: 39$ (expires September 12)
(Ticket includes access to the event, breakfast and lunch for all days)
Location Information:
Nearest Airport: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)
Nearby Hotels:
1. SpringHill Suites by Marriott Cleveland Independence
6060 Rockside Pl, Independence, OH 44131
2. Holiday Inn Cleveland-S Independence, an IHG Hotel
6001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131
3. Home2 Suites by Hilton Cleveland Independence
6200 Patriots Way, Independence, OH 44131
Schedule and more info to come on nsdyouth.org, and on instagram (@nsdyouth).