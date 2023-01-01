NSD Youth Leaders Summit 2023

A two day gathering of youth pastors, leaders and their teams to connect, learn and simply worship Jesus together.

Dates: October 13th - 14th

Location: 5851 E Wallings Rd, Broadview Heights OH 44147





Ticket Information:

General Admission: 49$

Early Bird: 39$ (expires September 12)

(Ticket includes access to the event, breakfast and lunch for all days)









Location Information:

Conference Location: 5851 E Wallings Rd, Broadview Heights OH 44147

Nearest Airport: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

Nearby Hotels:

1. SpringHill Suites by Marriott Cleveland Independence

6060 Rockside Pl, Independence, OH 44131





2. Holiday Inn Cleveland-S Independence, an IHG Hotel

6001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131





3. Home2 Suites by Hilton Cleveland Independence

6200 Patriots Way, Independence, OH 44131





Schedule and more info to come on nsdyouth.org, and on instagram (@nsdyouth).