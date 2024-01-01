Keyes to Learning PTA
Are you Smarter than a 4th Grader?

4105 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA 95382, USA

It's time for our spring Keyes to Learning fundraiser! Join us for a night of family friendly trivia. Gather your team of 8 participants and test your knowledge against KTL's Core Knowkwdge textbooks. Lets see if your smarter than a 4th grader! 


The night will include:

 raffle drawing-raffle tickets are $1 each.

 A silent auction- will include class projects made by our very own students, along with desserts you can purchase for the table.

and of course- TRIVIA!!  


Participants get to spend a night out with other KTL families and enjoy some friendly competition! Proceeds are used to provide teachers with funds for classroom enrichment and student reading incentives. 100% of the profits from this fundraiser are use to benefit KTL students. 


All are welcome!! The game is geared for students 4th grade - Adults 


Be prepared to laugh and have a great time! Your team will work together to answer multiple choice questions in Science, History, Literature, Math and the Arts. Don't worry you don't have to answer out loud. :)


call or text Becki if you have any questions.  209-345-1400  





