Moto Guzzi V7 II Cafe Racer

We are raffling off a 2016 Moto Guzzi V7 II Motorcyle with only 12,000 miles. This beauty has a shaft drive with mag wheels and cafe racer windshield.





This is sold "AS IS", the winer is responsible for all transfer fees and registration.





Get your tickets now!! We are only selling 500 tickets.





We, the American Legion Riders Chapter 135 support our local Post 135 in downtown Savannah, to give back to Veterans, Veteran Families, Children in the Community and Active Duty Military. Our. most touching missions are escorting the bodies of deceased veterans and fallen heroes and families throughout a funeral procession.







