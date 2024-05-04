WindWalkers Kentucky Derby Party

Join us for an exhilarating afternoon of horses, hats, and hospitality at our Kentucky Derby Party Fundraiser!

Gather your friends and don your most stylish Derby attire for an unforgettable day filled with the excitement of the 'Run for the Roses.' Whether you're a seasoned equestrian enthusiast or simply looking for a fun-filled event, this fundraiser promises something for everyone.





Highlights of the event include:

- Live streaming of the Kentucky Derby race, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action.

- Delicious Southern-inspired cuisine and refreshing signature cocktails to tantalize your taste buds.

- Best-dressed competitions with fantastic prizes for those sporting the most fabulous Derby attire, including hats worthy of the winner's circle.

- Silent auction featuring a diverse array of exclusive items and experiences, offering something for every taste and interest.



