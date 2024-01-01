2024 Spartan Express NSU Campus Tour

Come tour the campus of Norfolk State University, meet with current students and professors, and see why Norfolk State is the institution of choice to further your education.





We will depart Woodlawn High School and make a stop to pick up students at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Road, Landover, Maryland. We will depart this location and travel to Freedom High School in Woodbridge to meet the other bus and get breakfast.





We will then travel to Norfolk State University. Once on campus, students will be given a campus tour and history of NSU. Students will be broken down into groups according to anticpated major, and allowed to meet with students and professors in their areas of study. There will be a group lunch, and then we will come back to Maryland, with stops in Landover and the final stop in Woodlawn, with an estimated last arrival of 7:00pm.