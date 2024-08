A double refund was issued to H&H on November 6, 2023 for $1,000 (split between two payments). The refund should have been for only $500 as we needed to convert your account over to Zeffy. Unfortunately, JoinIt (our old software) issued a refund for the 2023 and 2022 champion membership. This request is to reissue $500 back to Omaha Leaders.





Thank you for your continued support. Without you, our organization would not exist.