On May 26, Scotty's saloon in Booth Texas is hosting a Weiner Dog Race and Doggie Fashion show benefiting Shelter Pets Advocacy Network. There will also be vendors, a silent auction, on-site adoption of dogs from SOCA.





We are searching for vendors to come and sell their products. Preference given to animal themed goodie vendors but all others can apply. Application fee is $25. Payment will be accepted day of event. But please fill out application prior to May 25th to hold your spot.