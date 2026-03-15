Offered by

7D MSWAWO+PKs

About the memberships

7D Annual Connectional Commitment Campaign

CONN MSWAWO Membership
$25

Valid until August 5, 2027

CONN-MSWAWO Membership Dues

Patrons List
$15

Valid until August 5, 2027

Become a PK Scholarship Patron. Your support not only benefits PK Scholarships but also helps the 7th Episcopal District rank among the top contributors in the First Lady/Gentleman Contest. 🤝

Clergy Family Awards Breakfast
$75

Valid until August 5, 2027

Gather with clergy families from across the 7th Episcopal District for the CONN-MSWAWO+PKs Annual Clergy Family Breakfast, a morning of fellowship, connection, and encouragement. ☀️

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!