7D Annual Connectional Commitment Campaign

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until August 5, 2027
CONN-MSWAWO Membership Dues
Valid until August 5, 2027
Become a PK Scholarship Patron. Your support not only benefits PK Scholarships but also helps the 7th Episcopal District rank among the top contributors in the First Lady/Gentleman Contest. 🤝
Valid until August 5, 2027
Gather with clergy families from across the 7th Episcopal District for the CONN-MSWAWO+PKs Annual Clergy Family Breakfast, a morning of fellowship, connection, and encouragement. ☀️
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!