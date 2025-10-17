7D MSWAWO+PKs Online Store

In alignment with our Episcopal Leadership’s District theme, the 7th District will proudly wear the “Ignite” themed corsage during Bragging Rights at the upcoming Leadership Summit. 🔥 This vibrant red, yellow, and gold design symbolizes our collective spark: faith in action, unity in purpose, and passion for service. Let’s show up ignited and inspired to carry the flame forward!





Corsages purchased for the Leadership Summit will be distributed at the Retreat in Birmingham, AL