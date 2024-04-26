2024 Annual MCEF Appreciation Night (Table Split)

We're thrilled to extend a special invitation to you for the upcoming MCEF Annual Appreciation Dinner. Mark your calendar for Friday, April 26, 2024, starting at 5:30 pm. We'll be gathering at the Milpitas Community Center for an evening filled with gratitude, celebration, and camaraderie.



Your presence would mean a lot to us as we reflect on the incredible impact made possible by the generous support of our donors and partners. Together, we've achieved so much, and this evening is our chance to honor that collective effort. In addition to recognizing the remarkable contributions of our supporters, we'll also be acknowledging a standout member of the MUSD team for their exceptional work and partnership. It promises to be a heartwarming moment.



But that's not all! Get ready for some excitement with our raffle, silent auction, and live auction. Every bit of proceeds from these activities will go towards fueling MCEF's programs, including exciting new initiatives that we'll be unveiling soon. Stay tuned for the final event details, which will be available by March 20, 2024. That's also when tickets will go on sale, so be sure to secure yours early!



We genuinely hope you'll be able to join us for this special evening of appreciation and community spirit.



Warm Regards,

Swati Shah

Co-President, MCEF