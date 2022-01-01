Callanwolde History Tour: Thursday, Dec. 1

50-minute guided tour of the historic Callanwolde Mansion. Discover the unique architectural features of the 100-year-old mansion as well as its fascinating history. Callanwolde was the home of the family of Charles Howard Candler (1878-1957) from 1920 until 1959. From 1959 on, Callanwolde experienced a number of evolutions before becoming a fine arts center in 1972. During this 1 hour tour, learn the mysteries and histories of the Callanwolde Mansion, the Candler Family, Callanwolde's connections to Emory University, Coca-Cola, and its recent history as a fine arts center. You will learn both the architectural history of the Tudor and Neo-Gothic Mansion, but also its social history, and why Callanwolde has become such a beloved place to so many.





Instructor: Callanwolde Staff

Location: Great Hall

Ticket Price: $10 per person

Age: Everyone is Welcome

Winter House is a 10-day event where families can enjoy a welcoming, art-filled holiday experience that reflects Callanwolde’s passion for arts education. The mission of Winter House is to welcome our community to explore their creativity as they immerse themselves in all that Callanwolde has to offer.

