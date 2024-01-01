"KILL ROY" WAS HERE Stars & Stripes Museum Murder Mystery Fundraiser

Step back in time to the 1940s amidst the chaos of World War II, where secrets lurk behind every corner and betrayal hides in plain sight. Immerse yourself in an evening of mystery and deception as you mingle with an eclectic cast of characters, each with their own motives and alliances.

Event Highlights:

Solve the Murder of General Roy Dolosus : Uncover hidden clues, interrogate suspects, and unravel the mystery behind the General's untimely demise.

: Uncover hidden clues, interrogate suspects, and unravel the mystery behind the General's untimely demise. Live-Action Role-Playing : Get to know our cast of intriguing characters and immerse yourself in the wartime drama.

: Get to know our cast of intriguing characters and immerse yourself in the wartime drama. Interactive Gameplay : Listen carefully to the heated arguments, secret alliances, and unexpected plot twists as you navigate through the mansion's labyrinth of secrets.

: Listen carefully to the heated arguments, secret alliances, and unexpected plot twists as you navigate through the mansion's labyrinth of secrets. Awards Ceremony: Prizes given to the best detective and most creative costume

Ticket Information:

$60 per person or $100 per couple

Dress Code:

1940s attire is encouraged but not required. Dress to impress in your finest vintage attire or come as your favorite wartime persona.

Don't miss out on this thrilling evening of mystery and intrigue. Reserve your tickets now and prepare for an unforgettable experience!

Space is limited. Reserve your spot today!





All proceeds from this event go to support The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library.