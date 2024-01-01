Following the Drum: Martial Music of the American Revolution

What is a martial musician, and what were the duties, responsibilities, and roles of the martial musicians in the American Revolution? George Washington said, "...nothing is more agreeable, and ornamental, than good music..."

Join Mary Torbey, Curator of the Newark History Museum and a fifer with the 1st Delaware Regiment Living History Group to learn everything you didn't know, but you really do need to know about musicians in the American Revolution. The illustrated talk will be followed by a lively demonstration of fife and drum music.

You will leave with your mind buzzing and your toes tapping.