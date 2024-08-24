Join us for our First Annual Black and Gold Gala on Saturday, August 24!





The evening will begin with silent auction, live music, and a buffet style meal! The event will be capped off with a live auction. Proceeds will go to help support High School and Middle School Falcon Athletics throughout the year.





Saturday, August 24, 2024 at the St. Joseph's Church Hall

5:30 - Social hour begins with Silent Auction and Live Music

6:00 - Buffet line opens

7:00 - Silent Auction Ends

7:30 - Live Auction Begins



