Logo
Fayette High School Athletics
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Black and Gold Gala

300 S Cleveland St, Fayette, MO 65248, USA

Join us for our First Annual Black and Gold Gala on Saturday, August 24! 


The evening will begin with silent auction, live music, and a buffet style meal!  The event will be capped off with a live auction. Proceeds will go to help support High School and Middle School Falcon Athletics throughout the year.


Saturday, August 24, 2024 at the St. Joseph's Church Hall

5:30 - Social hour begins with Silent Auction and Live Music

6:00 - Buffet line opens

7:00 - Silent Auction Ends

7:30 - Live Auction Begins


common:freeFormsBy