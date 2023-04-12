RFIS Movie Night

Join us for a night at the movies at the Hillsborough Cinema for a showing of Super Mario Bros at 7PM on April 12th (during Spring Break).





NOTE: Students can arrive early to get their concessions and find their seats, but no earlier than 6PM.

Please join us for a night at the movies with some friends and family. All are welcome. Grab some popcorn, drink and some candy. The PTO makes 20% on our entire night of tickets and concessions.





COST: $10 per person





Zeffy Platform Donation: This platform is free to use and 100% of the registration price goes to the PTO. At checkout, zeffy will ask for an OPTIONAL donation. You can change the donation amount to $0 or $1 etc.

We hope to see you all there!!



