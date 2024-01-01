Tuition Payments

Monthly tuition: $80 for one child / $50 each additional child
If you have a Bingo credit use discount code BINGO (all caps) under Summary during checkout
If you want to pay a custom amount (perhaps for two or more months), please use our Donate page--enter the amount and be sure to include a NOTE (under "Additional information") explaining what the payment is for
We use Zeffy, a free payment platform for nonprofits that is funded by donations from users. You can customize your contribution (or set to zero) using the drop down menu in the Order section at checkout