Scotia-Glenville Pipe Band, Inc.
Tuition Payments

Monthly tuition: $80 for one child / $50 each additional child


If you have a Bingo credit use discount code BINGO (all caps) under Summary during checkout


If you want to pay a custom amount (perhaps for two or more months), please use our Donate page--enter the amount and be sure to include a NOTE (under "Additional information") explaining what the payment is for


We use Zeffy, a free payment platform for nonprofits that is funded by donations from users. You can customize your contribution (or set to zero) using the drop down menu in the Order section at checkout

